Molecular Equations Practice Problems
Shown below are aqueous solutions of a cation (blue spheres) and an anion (green spheres) that were allowed to mix together. Which outcome represents a precipitation reaction?
Identify the reactant that you can use to separate the anions CH3COO– and OH–. Provide the chemical formula of the reaction and give the balanced net ionic equation.
Identify the reactant that you can use to separate the cations Sr2+ and Pb2+. Provide the chemical formula of the reaction and give the balanced net ionic equation.
Consider a solution with an unknown salt. When dilute solutions of Ca(NO3)2, Pb(NO3)2, and AgNO3 were added to the solution, they all form a precipitate. Identify the anion that the solution contains.
If 100.0 mL 0.250 M SrCl2, 150.0 mL 0.175 M CuClO, and 100.0 mL 0.300 M K2S are mixed in a solution, what precipitates will the solution produce?
Consider a solution with an unknown salt. When dilute solutions of Na2SO4, NaCl, and Na2S were added to the solution, all form a precipitate. Identify the cation that the solution contains.
The following results are obtained when an aqueous solution of cation (green spheres) and anion (orange spheres) is mixed:
Which of the following pairs of cation and anion are consistent with what has been observed? Explain
Cations: K+, Cu+, Pb2+, Co3+
Anions: NO3−, Cl−, S2–, AsO43−
When a substance with the formula XBr3 reacts with water, HBr and another acid, H3XO3, are produced. H3XO3 also contains three acidic hydrogens that react with KOH. After titrating a solution made up of 3.67 g of XBr3 and 75.0 mL of water, it was discovered that 87.3 mL of 0.132 M KOH were needed to completely neutralize the acid. For the reaction of XBr3 with water, write a balanced equation.
Assume that an acidic solution of HnA, symbolized by a violet sphere, and an aqueous solution of OH−, symbolized by a green sphere, are allowed to mix. Boxes (a) through (c) show three potential outcomes, where the orange spheres stand in for An−, the acid's anion:
Which of the following reactions matches which box?
Reaction 1: H3AsO4 + H2O ⇌ H2AsO4− + H3O+
Reaction 2: H2S + H2O ⇌ HS− + H3O+
Reaction 3: HBr + + H2O ⇌ Br− + H3O+
A solution was made by mixing 50.0 mL of 0.025 M potassium sulfate labeled with radioactive sulfur-36 to 50.0 mL 0.025 M barium nitrate. The potassium sulfate solution had an initial activity of 1.26×106 Bq/mL. The leftover filtrate was discovered to have an activity of 275 Bq/mL after the resulting precipitate was removed by filtration. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction?
Identify the balanced chemical reaction between the following compounds: hydrogen iodide gas and bromine gas
Identify the balanced chemical reaction between the following compounds Ca(s) and Br2(g)
An aqueous solution contains Pb2+, Ca2+, and K+. Identify the reagents that can be used to separate these cations.
Identify the products of the reaction between gaseous hydrogen sulfide and gaseous ozone.
Provide the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization of acetic acid with potassium hydroxide.
Lead ions (Pb2+) can be removed from water using sodium chloride. Provide a balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Consider an aqueous solution containing Na2S and MgBr2. Identify the precipitate, if any, and write the balanced reaction
Consider an aqueous solution containing K2SO4 and CaBr2. Identify the precipitate, if any, and write the balanced reaction
Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of chlorine gas (Cl2) to form solid dichlorine trioxide(Cl2O3).
Consider the reaction of solid Cesium with liquid water. Identify products and write the balanced reaction.
Consider the reaction of solid Tetraphosphorus decaoxide and water to form phosphoric acid. Give the balanced reaction.
Identify the balanced equation for the reaction of 3-bromopropanoic acid (C3H5BrO2) with Ca(OH)2 in an aqueous solution to produce C3H4BrO2-.
An unknown solution is suspected to contain either CuClO4, MgBr2, or Na2SO4. It was then mixed with Sr(ClO4)2 and then with KBr solutions.
Which of the following scenarios are likely to occur?
An unknown salt is suspected to contain either I-, PO43–, or SO42–. Three samples of the same salt were mixed in solutions of CuClO4, Hg2(ClO4)2, and SrBr2 and a precipitated formed for each setup. Identify the anion of the salt.
An unknown solid is suspected to be either CaBr2, Hg2Br2 or AgBr. When dissolved in water, the resulting solution is clear.
A solution of K2SO4 was then added and a precipitate formed. Identify the formula of the unknown solid.
Write the balanced chemical reaction for the reaction of 120.5 mL of 0.150 M KOH and 250.0 mL of 0.160 M Cu(NO3)2
Complete the given precipitation reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): Silver nitrate and sodium sulfide
Balance the subsequent molecular equation.
Provide a balanced molecular equation for the precipitation reaction (if it occurs) when the following two solutions are mixed together: Lead acetate and ammonium sulfate. Write "NO REACTION" if no reaction takes place.
Hydrobromic acid reacts with lithium hydroxide in a neutralization reaction. The image below shows a beaker containing hydrobromic acid solution and four beakers containing different lithium hydroxide solutions. Which LiOH solution will completely neutralize the HBr solution? Start by writing a balanced molecular equation for the acid-base reaction.
Predict the products of the following acid-base reaction and write a balanced chemical equation.
HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) →
Identify which of the following ions (Ag+, Sr2+, and Zn2+) are present in the solution given the following data:
1. The addition of sodium chloride to the solution results in a precipitate. The precipitate is filtered off.
2. The addition of potassium sulfate does not result in any precipitate.
3. The addition of sodium carbonate to the solution results in a precipitate.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): Al2(SO4)3(aq) + NH4OH(aq) →
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): reaction of aqueous potassium chloride with barium hydroxide.
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Pb(NO3)2(aq) + NaBr(aq) →
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Ca(NO3)2(aq) + ZnCl2(aq) →
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Ca(OH)2(aq) + NaBr(aq) →
Select a reagent that would be used to separate the two cations from a solution of silver nitrate and rubidium permanganate.
a) LiClO4
b) KNO3
c) Sr(NO3)2
d) K2SO4
Three aqueous solutions were mixed together to form another solution that contains 0.3 mol Na2S, 0.3 mol CaCl2 and 0.6 mol Pb(CH3COO)2. What are the solids (if any) that will precipitate?
Write a molecular equation for the following precipitation reactions. If no precipitate forms, write NO REACTION.
1. aluminum sulfate and sodium phosphate
2. chromium (III) nitrate and strontium iodide
3. copper (II) nitrate and lithium phosphate
Identify a pair of compounds that would form a precipitate when reacted together.
a) LiClO4(aq) and (NH4)2S (aq)
b) KI (aq) and Pb(NO3)2 (aq)
c) NaNO3 (aq) and Pb(CH3CO2)2 (aq)
d) Ni(NO3)2 (aq) and CaCl2 (aq)
The empirical formula for potassium oxide is K2O. Write a balanced chemical equation for this reaction and explain why there are 4 K ions in the balanced equation.
Identify salt produced by each of the following acid-base reactions.
1. Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HNO3 (aq) →
2. HCl (aq) + Sr(OH)2 (aq) →
3. HClO4 (aq) + Cr(OH)3 (aq) →
Complete and balance the following neutralization reactions, make sure to include phases:
1. Ba(OH)2 (aq) + H2SO4 (aq) →
2. KOH (aq) + HClO4 (aq) →
A sample solution may contain any of the following ions: Ba2+, Pb2+, Fe2+
Which ion(s) is/are present in the sample solution?
1. No precipitate formed when KCl was added to the sample solution.
2. No precipitate formed when K2SO4 (aq) was added to sample solution.
3. A precipitate formed when Na2S was added to sample solution.
Identify the products of a double displacement reaction between calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide.
a) CaS and KNO2
b) CaSO3 and KNO3
c) CaSO3 and KNO3
d) CaS and KNO3
e) K2SO3, CaS and H2O
f) None of the above
Aqueous solutions with equal volumes and equal molarity of KOH and ZnCl2 were reacted. Identify the precipitate that was formed.
Write the balanced equation for the formation of a solid when aqueous iron(III) chloride reacts with aqueous potassium hydroxide in a double displacement reaction. The solid formed is also the substance used in aquarium water treatment.
Show the balanced equation for the dry oxidation of silicon wafers which involves the reaction of solid silicon with pure oxygen.
An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Pb2+, and Cd2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, no precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. What ions were in the initial solution?
An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Cu+, and Ni2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the remaining solution, a precipitate formed. What are the net ionic equations of the reactions that resulted in precipitate formation?
Provide the balanced complete equation for the acid-base reaction: HC3H3O3(aq) + Sr(OH)2(aq) →
Complete and balance the following equation: CaCO3(aq) + Cs2SO4(aq) →
Write "No reaction" if no reaction occurs.
What reagent can be used to separate the cations Na+ and Ag+? Provide the net ionic equation for the reaction.
Two metal ions are present in a solution. The solution is treated with 6 M HCl; no precipitate forms. The solution becomes acidic due to the HCl treatment. H2S is bubbled through the solution, and precipitation occurs. The solution is filtered to remove the precipitate, and its pH is adjusted to 8. H2S is bubbled through the solution once more but there is no precipitate this time. Then, the solution is treated with (NH4)2HPO4, and precipitation also occurs. Which pair of metal ions is present in the solution: Cd2+ and Al3+, Co2+ and Ba2+, Ag+ and As3+, Cu2+ and Ca2+?
Identify the following as combustion, precipitation, or disproportionation.
i) 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g)
ii) CH4(g) + O2(g) → CO2(g) +H2O(g)
iii) 2 NaOH(aq) + MgCl2(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s)
Incomplete combustion of natural gases results in the production of CO (g) as the only carbon-containing product. Choose the balanced chemical equation for the incomplete combustion of ethane (C2H6).
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
Xe(g) + F2(g) → XeF6(g)
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
C5H12(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(g)
Determine the type of reaction when caustic soda (NaOH) reacts with vinegar (CH3COOH).
NaOH(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → NaCH3COO(aq) + H2O(l)
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
H2O2(l) → H2O(l) + O2(g)