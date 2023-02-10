Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsMolecular Equations
3:35 minutes
Open Question

What salt is produced in each of the following neutralization reactions?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
7
Was this helpful?
2:24m

Watch next

Master Molecular Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
05:43
Writing Chemical Equations in Words
Professor Dave Explains
180
1
09:39
Molecular, Ionic, and Net Ionic Equations
Bozeman Science
143
03:36
Writing Molecular, Total & Net Ionic Equations
designchemed
100
02:24
Molecular Equations
Jules Bruno
473
2
02:56
Complete Ionic & Net Ionic Equations
Wayne Breslyn
129
08:52
Ionic vs. Molecular
Tyler DeWitt
87
08:05
Molecular, Complete Ionic, and Net Ionic Equations
Ben's Chem Videos
106
01:13
Molecular Equations Example 1
Jules Bruno
376
1
2
05:07
Molecular Equations Example 2
Jules Bruno
345
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.