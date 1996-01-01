Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A solution of 105.0 mL of 0.300 M NaOH is mixed with a solution of 150.0 mL of 0.060 M AlCl3. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.

