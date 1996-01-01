Hey everyone, we're told that lead ions can be removed from water using sodium chloride provide a balanced chemical equation for this reaction. So we were told that we had led to and this will be in its acquis form and this reacts with sodium chloride and we know that sodium chloride has a formula of N A C L, which will also be in its acquis form when these two react. Our lead is going to react with our chlorine and we're going to get lead to chloride. And through our solid ability rules we know that this is going to be insoluble. So it will be in its solid state plus our sodium ions which will be in its Aquarius form. Now let's go ahead and check if everything is balanced. Starting with our react inside we have one lad one sodium and one chlorine. Looking at our product side, we have one lead, one sodium and to chlorine in order to balance this out, we need to add a coefficient of two prior to our sodium chloride. This will change our sodium to two and our chlorine to two in our react inside. Next looking at our product side. Now we have to adjust our sodium is and we can add a coalition of two prior to our sodium. This will change our sodium is to to in our product side and everything will be completely balanced out. So this is going to be the final balanced chemical equation. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts