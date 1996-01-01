Assume that an aqueous solution of a cation, represented as a blue sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion, repre-sented as a red sphere, and that the following result is obtained:
Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the fol-lowing lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain
Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+
Anions: Cl-, CO3
2-, CrO4 2-, NO3
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Molecular Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno