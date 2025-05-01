True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Gastroenteritis can be caused by the ingestion of a toxin with or without the bacteria that produced it.
Inflammation of the intestines reduces immune function, increasing the chance of spread.
Dysentery regularly leads to hospitalization and the potential for healthcare-associated infections.
Diarrhea increases the risk of fecal-oral contamination, either through poor handwashing or environmental contamination.
Intoxication typically leads to sudden symptoms, increasing the likelihood that bacteria will spread before being killed by the immune system.
