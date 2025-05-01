Step 4: Analyze each option: - Type O+ has no A or B antigens and is Rh positive, so it is compatible. - Type A– has A antigens and is Rh negative, which is compatible. - Type B+ has B antigens, which will be attacked by anti-B antibodies, so it is not compatible. - Type AB– has both A and B antigens, so the B antigen will cause a reaction, making it incompatible.