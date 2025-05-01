A patient with type A+ blood is in the emergency room & requires a blood transfusion. Which of the following types of blood could they receive?
I) Type O+
II) Type A–
III) Type B+
IV) Type AB–
The mother is “sensitized” to the Rh antigen and eventually begins to create anti-Rh antibodies.
The infant’s immune system immediately attacks the mother’s blood, resulting in a severe cytotoxic reaction.
The infant’s Rh antigens will break down so that the infant’s blood type matches the mother’s blood type.
If the mother is not given RhoGAM, her immune system will attack the infant’s RBCs, causing major damage.
All the following statements about hemolytic transfusion reactions are true except:
What will happen if a patient is accidentally given blood that does not match their own AB or Rh antigens?
Which of the following is not a way that type II hypersensitivity can cause tissue damage?