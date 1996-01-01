Multiple Choice
Which of the following best characterizes the innate immune defenses?
The 1st line of defense that the body uses to prevent infection includes?
A patient consumed food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. However, the patient did not become ill. The doctor explained to the patient that the acidity of the patient's stomach can kill many organisms, including bacteria. This type of protection would be classified as?