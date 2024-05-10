12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
1:34 minutes
Problem 5.7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O₂ for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O₂ for 5 days
c. both a and b
d. neither a nor b
Which culture produces the most lactic acid?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
33
views
Was this helpful?