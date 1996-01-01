Skip to main content
Microbiology13. PhotosynthesisPigments of Photosynthesis
Multiple Choice

The figure shows the absorption spectrum for chlorophyll a and the action spectrum for photosynthesis. Why are they different?


a) Green and yellow wavelengths of light inhibit the absorption of red and blue wavelengths.

b) Oxygen given off during photosynthesis interferes with the absorption of light.

c) Accessory pigments are absorbing light in addition to chlorophyll a which can be used in photosynthesis.

d) Aerobic bacteria take up oxygen, which changes the measurement of the rate of photosynthesis.

