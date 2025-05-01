Which of the following is a solid culture medium commonly used in microbiology?
A
Tryptic soy broth (TSB)
B
Peptone water
C
Nutrient agar plate
D
Nutrient broth
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between solid and liquid culture media. Solid media contain a solidifying agent like agar, which allows microorganisms to grow on the surface, forming colonies. Liquid media do not contain agar and are used for growing bacteria in suspension.
Identify the components of each option: Tryptic soy broth (TSB), Peptone water, and Nutrient broth are all liquid media because they lack agar and are used for growing bacteria in liquid form.
Recognize that a Nutrient agar plate contains agar, a solidifying agent derived from seaweed, making it a solid medium suitable for isolating and observing bacterial colonies.
Recall that agar plates are commonly used in microbiology labs to culture bacteria because they provide a stable surface for growth and allow for easy observation of colony morphology.
Conclude that among the options given, the Nutrient agar plate is the solid culture medium commonly used in microbiology.
Watch next
Master Types of Solid Culture Media with a bite sized video explanation from Jason