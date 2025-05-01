Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly identifies all the components of a viral nucleocapsid?
This type of acellular infectious agent is only known to infect plants and is a small, circular, single-stranded nucleic acid molecule.
An infectious protein is known to cause neurodegenerative diseases in humans such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease ('mad cow disease'). This type of acellular infectious agent is known as a _________.