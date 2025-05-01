Textbook Question
A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.
In the streak-plate method, what is done with the inoculating loop after each streak?
The __________ method is used to isolate microbial colonies while the __________ method is used to count the number of viable microbial cells or colonies.