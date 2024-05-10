8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
2:10 minutes
Problem 12.10a
Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?
a) Tetrodotoxin
b) Botulinum toxin
c) Maitotoxin
d) Ricin
