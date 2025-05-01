Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why Candida albicans is a common superinfection?
Bacteria that are resistant to broad-spectrum drugs tend to be able to replicate & spread faster.
Broad-spectrum drugs are more likely to disrupt a larger portion of the normal flora, which provides an opportunity for resistant microbes to colonize.
Broad-spectrum drugs are more likely to cause mutations that lead to antibiotic resistance.
Broad-spectrum drugs tend to be less potent than narrow-spectrum drugs, which allows resistant bacteria to thrive and cause a superinfection.