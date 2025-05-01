Multiple Choice
In microbiology, what does it mean when an antibiotic is described as broad-spectrum?
Addition of an amino group to make the molecule more polar, allowing it to pass through porins in the Gram-negative plasma membranes more easily.
Addition of a bulky side chain, to help protect it against antibiotic resistance mechanisms such as beta-lactamase.
Addition of a benzene ring, to increase stability in acidic environments.
Addition of a methyl group, to allow the drug to better mix with the hydrophobic cell wall.
Do you think a doctor would be more likely to prescribe narrow-spectrum or broad-spectrum drugs if they did not know the source of an infection? Why?