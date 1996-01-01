Skip to main content
Multiple Choice

Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?

a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.

b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.

c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.

d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.

