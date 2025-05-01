Multiple Choice
Alexander Fleming is most famous for:
The word "chemotherapy" technically describes any chemical-based medicine, but the term is usually reserved for antimicrobials.
The term "antimicrobial" is reserved for drugs that are effective against non-bacterial pathogens.
The term "antibiotic" technically means that the drug is produced by an organism but is usually used to mean any antibacterial drug.
"Antibacterials" are chemicals used for disinfecting surfaces and objects. while "antibiotics" refer to drugs that kill bacteria.
