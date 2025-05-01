Step 1: Understand the concept of the therapeutic index (TI). The therapeutic index is a ratio that compares the toxic dose of a drug to its effective dose, often expressed as \(\text{TI} = \frac{\text{TD}_{50}}{\text{ED}_{50}}\), where \(\text{TD}_{50}\) is the dose that causes toxicity in 50% of subjects and \(\text{ED}_{50}\) is the dose that produces the desired effect in 50% of subjects.