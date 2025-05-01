Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a characteristic of monoclonal antibodies?
B cells cannot replicate forever but cancerous myeloma cells can.
B cells and myeloma cells create antibodies, hybridizing them increases the number of antibodies produced.
Hybridization will ensure that the antibodies created by the B cells will recognize and bind to the myeloma cells.
Hybridization will ensure that the antibodies have human qualities and will not be rejected by the patient’s body.
