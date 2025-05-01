Multiple Choice
Why are the mouse B cells that are responsible for producing monoclonal antibodies hybridized with cancerous myeloma cells?
Monoclonal antibodies are produced by hybridoma clones.
Monoclonal antibodies are natural antibodies created by the immune system to fight disease.
All monoclonal antibodies in a single batch are identical and therefore recognize the same epitope.
Monoclonal antibodies can be used for various diagnostic and treatment therapies for disease.
