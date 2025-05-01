Which of the following diagnostic measures for giardiasis are recommended? I. Antibody test. II. Antigen test. III. Microscopic examination of feces.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the disease context. Giardiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the protozoan parasite Giardia lamblia, which affects the gastrointestinal tract.
Step 2: Review the diagnostic methods listed: Antibody test, Antigen test, and Microscopic examination of feces. Each method detects different markers of infection.
Step 3: Consider the effectiveness of antibody tests for giardiasis. Antibody tests detect the host's immune response, which may not be reliable for active infection diagnosis because antibodies can persist after infection clears.
Step 4: Evaluate antigen tests and microscopic examination of feces. Antigen tests detect Giardia proteins directly in stool samples, providing evidence of current infection. Microscopic examination identifies cysts or trophozoites in feces, which is a direct method to confirm infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the recommended diagnostic measures for giardiasis are those that detect the parasite or its antigens directly (Antigen test and Microscopic examination of feces), rather than antibody tests.
