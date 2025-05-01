Multiple Choice
Which of the following diagnostic measures for giardiasis are recommended?
I. Antibody test.
II. Antigen test.
III. Microscopic examination of feces.
Giardia bacteria can survive for months outside the body in their trophozoite stage.
Giardia represents the most common helminthic infection in the United States.
Giardia cysts hatch into active trophozoites as they move into the human large intestine.
Depending on the route of infection, giardiasis may be classified as either a zoonotic or a non-zoonotic disease.
