Which of the following drugs target ergosterols in fungal cell membranes? I) Nystatin II) Miconazole III) Flucytosine IV) Griseofulvin
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I, II, & III.
D
I & IV.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of ergosterol in fungal cells. Ergosterol is a key component of fungal cell membranes, similar to cholesterol in animal cells, and is essential for maintaining membrane integrity and fluidity.
Step 2: Identify which drugs specifically target ergosterol or its synthesis. Drugs that bind directly to ergosterol disrupt the fungal membrane, while others inhibit ergosterol synthesis enzymes.
Step 3: Analyze each drug: Nystatin binds directly to ergosterol, creating pores in the membrane; Miconazole inhibits ergosterol synthesis by blocking the enzyme lanosterol 14-alpha-demethylase; Flucytosine interferes with fungal DNA and RNA synthesis, not ergosterol; Griseofulvin disrupts microtubule function, affecting mitosis, not ergosterol.
Step 4: Based on the mechanisms, select the drugs that target ergosterol or its synthesis. This includes drugs that either bind ergosterol or inhibit its production.
Step 5: Conclude which combination of drugs from the options provided correctly includes those targeting ergosterol.
