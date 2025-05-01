Multiple Choice
All the following are advantages to identifying infectious diseases with ELISAs except:
Quantitative analysis.
Size analysis.
Sequence analysis.
Structure analysis.
A doctor orders a patient’s blood to be drawn, and an indirect ELISA test to be performed on the patient’s blood to check for a rubella infection. This means that the doctor hopes to identify what in the patient’s blood?
Home pregnancy tests determine if human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone is present in a woman’s urine. If it is present, the individual is pregnant. What type of ELISA test is an at home pregnancy test?