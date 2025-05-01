Which term describes mutualistic associations between plant roots and fungi that enhance nutrient and water uptake for the plant while providing carbohydrates to the fungus?
A
Mycorrhizae
B
Lichens
C
Biofilms
D
Rhizobia nodules
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the relationship described: it is a mutualistic association, meaning both organisms benefit from the interaction.
Identify the organisms involved: plant roots and fungi, which suggests a symbiotic relationship involving nutrient exchange.
Recall that mycorrhizae are specialized structures formed by fungi and plant roots where fungi enhance nutrient and water uptake for the plant, and in return, the plant supplies carbohydrates to the fungi.
Compare the other options: Lichens are mutualistic associations between fungi and algae or cyanobacteria, not plant roots; Biofilms are communities of microorganisms attached to surfaces; Rhizobia nodules involve bacteria and legumes, not fungi.
Conclude that the term describing the mutualistic association between plant roots and fungi enhancing nutrient and water uptake is 'Mycorrhizae'.
