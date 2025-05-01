In an introduction to viruses, what is the basic goal of each virus?
A
To replicate by hijacking a host cell’s machinery to produce more virions
B
To produce energy via glycolysis and the citric acid cycle in its cytoplasm
C
To establish mutualism by providing essential nutrients to the host cell
D
To grow independently through binary fission using its own ribosomes
1
Understand that viruses are unique infectious agents that cannot carry out metabolic processes or reproduce independently.
Recall that viruses lack the cellular machinery necessary for energy production and protein synthesis, so they must rely on a host cell.
Recognize that the primary purpose of a virus is to reproduce by using the host cell's machinery to make copies of itself, producing new virus particles called virions.
Eliminate options that describe processes viruses cannot perform, such as producing energy via glycolysis and the citric acid cycle, establishing mutualism, or growing independently through binary fission.
Conclude that the basic goal of each virus is to replicate by hijacking a host cell’s machinery to produce more virions.
