Which of the following sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is caused by a virus?
A
Chlamydia (Chlamydia trachomatis)
B
Gonorrhea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae)
C
Syphilis (Treponema pallidum)
D
Genital herpes (HSV)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of pathogens causing sexually transmitted infections (STIs). STIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites.
Step 2: Identify the causative agents of each listed STI. Chlamydia is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, Gonorrhea by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Syphilis by the bacterium Treponema pallidum.
Step 3: Recognize that Genital herpes is caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), which is a viral pathogen, unlike the others which are bacterial.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, only Genital herpes (HSV) is caused by a virus, while the others are caused by bacteria.
Step 5: Remember that this distinction is important for treatment, as bacterial STIs are typically treated with antibiotics, whereas viral STIs require antiviral medications or management of symptoms.
