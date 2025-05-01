In viral taxonomy, a viral species is best defined as a group of viruses that:
A
Infect the same host species and cause the same disease
B
Share a common evolutionary lineage and a set of distinguishing properties, forming a polythetic class of viruses
C
Are classified within the same family and have the same capsid morphology
D
Have identical genome sequences across all isolates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viral taxonomy aims to classify viruses based on their evolutionary relationships and shared characteristics rather than just one or two features.
Recognize that a viral species is not defined solely by the host it infects or the disease it causes, because different viruses can infect the same host or cause similar diseases but be distinct species.
Note that classification by family or capsid morphology groups viruses at a higher taxonomic level, not at the species level, so this is too broad for defining a species.
Consider that identical genome sequences across all isolates is too strict a criterion because natural variation exists within viral species.
Conclude that the best definition involves viruses sharing a common evolutionary lineage and a set of distinguishing properties, forming a polythetic class—meaning they share multiple characteristics but not necessarily all the same ones.
