In the context of the importance of microorganisms, what substance is fixed from the atmosphere by certain bacteria (e.g., nitrogen-fixing bacteria)?
A
Ozone ()
B
Carbon dioxide ()
C
Oxygen gas ()
D
Nitrogen gas ()
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nitrogen fixation: Certain bacteria, known as nitrogen-fixing bacteria, have the unique ability to convert atmospheric nitrogen gas (N\_2) into a form usable by living organisms, such as ammonia (NH\_3).
Recognize that atmospheric nitrogen gas (N\_2) is abundant but chemically inert, meaning most organisms cannot use it directly for biological processes.
Identify that nitrogen-fixing bacteria possess the enzyme nitrogenase, which catalyzes the conversion of N\_2 into ammonia, thus 'fixing' nitrogen from the atmosphere into a biologically accessible form.
Differentiate nitrogen gas (N\_2) from other atmospheric substances like ozone (O\_3), carbon dioxide (CO\_2), and oxygen gas (O\_2), which are not fixed by these bacteria in the same way.
Conclude that the substance fixed from the atmosphere by nitrogen-fixing bacteria is nitrogen gas (N\_2), which is essential for synthesizing amino acids, nucleotides, and other vital biomolecules.
