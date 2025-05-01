Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
Label each of these thioglycolate tubes to indicate the oxygen requirements of the microbes growing in them.
Which genus is the most common anaerobic human pathogen?
a. Bacteroides
b. Spirochetes
c. Chlamydia
d. Methanopyrus
Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?
a. Obligate aerobe
b. Facultative aerobe
c. Obligate anaerobe
d. Facultative anaerobe