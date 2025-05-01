In an introductory virology context, what is the term for the protein coat that surrounds a virus’s nucleic acid?
A
Cell wall
B
Capsule
C
Nucleoid
D
Capsid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses consist of genetic material (either DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protective protein layer.
Recall that the protein coat surrounding the viral nucleic acid is specifically called the 'capsid'.
Differentiate the capsid from other structures: a cell wall is found in bacteria, a capsule is an additional outer layer in some bacteria, and a nucleoid is the region containing DNA in prokaryotic cells.
Recognize that the capsid protects the viral genome and aids in the attachment and entry of the virus into host cells.
Conclude that the correct term for the protein coat around a virus’s nucleic acid is 'capsid'.
