Which of the following characteristics regarding eukaryotic organelles supports the endosymbiotic theory? Select all that apply.

a. Eukaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like prokaryotic ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 70S ribosomes like prokaryotes.

c. Mitochondria and chloroplasts are double-membrane organelles similar in size to bacteria.

d. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own circular chromosome.

e. Eukaryotes can have cell walls like prokaryotes.