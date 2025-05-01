Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about tuberculosis tubercles is correct?
Active infection → latent infection → dormant infection.
Initial infection → dormant infection → latent infection.
Dormant infection → active infection → latent infection.
Initial infection → latent infection → active infection.
Tuberculosis can be especially difficult to treat for which of the following reasons?
I. It is slow-growing.
II. Multi-drug-resistant strains are becoming more common.
III. The presence of mycolic acid and cord factor in the cell wall.