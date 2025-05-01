Tuberculosis can be especially difficult to treat for which of the following reasons?
I. It is slow-growing.
II. Multi-drug-resistant strains are becoming more common.
III. The presence of mycolic acid and cord factor in the cell wall.
Ghon complexes.
Presence of neuraminidase enzyme.
Infection by a phage.
Presence of cord factor.
Tuberculosis can be especially difficult to treat for which of the following reasons?
I. It is slow-growing.
II. Multi-drug-resistant strains are becoming more common.
III. The presence of mycolic acid and cord factor in the cell wall.
The exact progression of tuberculosis can vary based on the individual. For individuals that progress to severe disease, which of the following orders the stages of a tuberculosis infection correctly as most commonly experienced?