Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
g. ________
h. ________
Monoclonal antibodies:
a. Are produced by hybridomas
b. Are secreted by clone cells
c. Can be used for passive immunization
d. All of the above
An antibody's variable region:
1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens.
2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody.
3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody.
4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.
Genetic recombination frequently occurs in the body’s B cell population. Why is this advantageous to the
immune system?