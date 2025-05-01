Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a basic characteristic of viruses?
2
views
Master General Structure of Viruses with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
When packaged in the virus, the complex of nucleic acid and protein is known as the:
Which component of a virus allows the virus to bind to and enter the host cell?
The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is an enveloped, icosahedral virus. What characteristics does the SARS-CoV-2 virus have?
a) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape with an outer lipid bilayer.
b) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a complex-shaped virus with an outer lipid bilayer.
c) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is helical in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.
d) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.