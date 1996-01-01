Textbook Question
Parasitology is the study of parasitic __________ .
a. a.viruses
b. prokaryotes
c. fungi
d. eukaryotes
789
views
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Parasitology is the study of parasitic __________ .
a. a.viruses
b. prokaryotes
c. fungi
d. eukaryotes
An axenic environment is one that __________ .
a. exists in the human mouth
b. contains only one species
c. exists in the human colon
d. both a and c
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .