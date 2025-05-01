Multiple Choice
Type III hypersensitivity is caused by the immune system’s reaction to immune complexes. Immune complexes are made of aggregates of which of the following?
Rheumatoid arthritis.
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
Glomerulonephritis.
Arthus reactions.
Which of the following statements about immune complexes is false regarding hypersensitivity reactions?