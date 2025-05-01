Multiple Choice
Why are small immune complexes damaging to the body?
Immunohemagglutinins and foreign RBCs.
AB antigens and Rh antigens found in RBCs.
Antigens bound to antibodies in tissues and blood.
Multiple complement system proteins binding to form a membrane attack complex.
Master Type III (Immune Complex-Mediated) Hypersensitivity with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Which of the following statements about immune complexes is false regarding hypersensitivity reactions?
Which of the following is a systemic type III hypersensitivity involving immune complexes against DNA that damage multiple organs?