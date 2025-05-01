Multiple Choice
Which mechanism below best describes the method by which sulfa drugs inhibit the folic acid production pathway?
Sulfa drugs target Gram-positive bacteria, while trimethoprim targets Gram-negative bacteria.
Trimethoprim destroys naturally occurring enzymes that inhibit sulfa drugs.
They exhibit synergism by inhibiting different steps of the same metabolic pathway.
Trimethoprim blocks sulfa drugs from affecting folic acid synthesis in human cells.
Master Sulfa Drugs & Folic Acid Synthesis with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning