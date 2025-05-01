Lyophilization in food preservation is by ________.
a. Cell lysis
b. Gamma radiation
c. Rapid heating
d. Freeze-drying
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria