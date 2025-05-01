Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a key difference between the multiplication cycle of animal viruses and bacteriophages?
The different components of a virus are pieced together in which of the following phases of viral infection?
The ____________ step in the process of animal virus infections involves releasing the viral DNA from its surrounding protein coat into the host cell's cytoplasm.