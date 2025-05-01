Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.
Where are bacteria killed by enzymes and toxic substances once ingested by a white blood cell?