Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.