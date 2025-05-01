Textbook Question
Label the steps of phagocytosis.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
623
views
Label the steps of phagocytosis.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.