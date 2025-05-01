Which pathogen is most likely to survive typical cooking (heating) due to the formation of heat-resistant endospores?
A
Salmonella enterica
B
Listeria monocytogenes
C
Escherichia coli O157:H7
D
Clostridium perfringens
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a pathogen that can survive typical cooking due to the formation of heat-resistant endospores. Endospores are specialized structures formed by some bacteria that allow them to withstand extreme conditions, including heat.
Recall that among the listed bacteria, only certain genera are known to form endospores. Specifically, Clostridium and Bacillus species are well-known for endospore formation, which provides resistance to heat and other adverse conditions.
Review the characteristics of each pathogen: Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli O157:H7 are all non-spore-forming bacteria, meaning they do not produce endospores and are generally more susceptible to heat during cooking.
Recognize that Clostridium perfringens is a spore-forming bacterium. Its spores can survive typical cooking temperatures, allowing it to persist in food even after heating, which can lead to foodborne illness if the spores germinate and multiply.
Conclude that the ability to form heat-resistant endospores is the key factor that makes Clostridium perfringens the most likely pathogen to survive typical cooking among the options provided.
