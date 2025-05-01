Understand that the Gram stain procedure involves four main reagents applied in a specific order to differentiate bacterial cell walls based on their ability to retain the primary stain.
Identify the primary stain, which is the first reagent applied to the heat-fixed bacterial smear. In the Gram stain, this is crystal violet, which stains all cells purple initially.
Next, apply the mordant, which is iodine. The iodine forms a complex with crystal violet inside the cells, helping to fix the dye and increase its retention in Gram-positive bacteria.
Then, use the decolorizer, typically alcohol or acetone. This step selectively removes the crystal violet-iodine complex from Gram-negative cells due to their thinner peptidoglycan layer, while Gram-positive cells retain the complex.
Finally, apply the counterstain, safranin, which stains the decolorized Gram-negative bacteria pink/red, allowing differentiation between Gram-positive (purple) and Gram-negative (pink/red) cells.
