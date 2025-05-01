Step 1: Understand the purpose of each reagent in the Gram stain procedure. Crystal violet is the primary stain that initially colors all the bacteria purple.
Step 2: Apply iodine, which acts as a mordant. The iodine forms a complex with the crystal violet inside the bacterial cells, making the dye less soluble and more firmly attached.
Step 3: Use the decolorizer (usually alcohol or acetone). This step differentiates bacteria by washing out the crystal violet-iodine complex from Gram-negative cells, while Gram-positive cells retain the complex due to their thicker peptidoglycan layer.
Step 4: Apply safranin, the counterstain. This stains the decolorized Gram-negative bacteria pink/red, allowing differentiation from the purple Gram-positive bacteria.
Step 5: Summarize the correct sequence of reagents applied to the heat-fixed smear as: crystal violet, iodine (mordant), decolorizer (alcohol/acetone), and finally safranin.
